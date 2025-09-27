EJ Colson runs for 2 scores, passes for another and Incarnate Word shuts down Abilene Christian 38-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — EJ Colson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, leading Incarnate Word to a…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — EJ Colson ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third, leading Incarnate Word to a 38-7 victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

After Abilene Christian took a 7-0 lead on a 21-yard pass from Stone Earle to Dallas Dudley, Colson delivered a short touchdown pass and a short TD run, leading UIW to a 17-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Colson added a 3-yard touchdown run at the end of a 16-play, 76-yard drive. On the next play from scrimmage, Declan Williams intercepted a pass by Earle and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and a commanding 31-7 lead.

The No. 24 FCS Cardinals (2-3) finished off the win with a 79-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Jaylon Spears that took 5:20 off the clock and left 1:10 to play.

Colson passed for 122 yards and ran for 103. Lontrell Turner had 118 yards to lead the Cardinals’ 301-yard rushing effort.

UIW led in total yards 423-248.

For the Wildcats, Earle passed for 141 yards and Rovaughn Banks Jr. added 110 yards on the ground.

The loss comes after No. 13 FCS Abilene Christian (2-3) had won five of its last six games against ranked FCS opponents, including the 2024 season.

