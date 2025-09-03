Eastern Michigan takes on FCS Long Island University

LIU (0-1) at Eastern Michigan (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Eastern Michigan…

LIU (0-1) at Eastern Michigan (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Eastern Michigan Offense

Overall: 391 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 248 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 143 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (64th)

Eastern Michigan Defense

Overall: 606 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 214 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 392 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (134th)

LIU Offense

Overall: 86 yards per game (118th in FCS)

Passing: 49 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 37 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (111th)

LIU Defense

Overall: 451 yards per game (81st in FCS)

Passing: 251 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 200 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 55 points per game (109th)

Team leaders

Eastern Michigan

Passing: Noah Kim, 248 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 67.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dontae McMillan, 78 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Terry Lockett Jr., 62 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

LIU

Passing: Luca Stanzani, 28 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 33.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Kameron Ingram, 14 yards on 4 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Deion Richardson, 37 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Eastern Michigan lost 52-27 to Texas State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kim led Eastern Michigan with 248 yards on 23-of-34 passing (67.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. McMillan carried the ball nine times for 78 yards, adding three receptions for 35 yards. Lockett had five receptions for 62 yards.

LIU lost 55-0 to Florida on Saturday, Aug. 30. Stanzani passed for 28 yards on 1-of-3 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Ingram carried the ball four times for 14 yards. Richardson had two receptions for 37 yards.

Next game

Eastern Michigan plays at Kentucky on Sept. 13. LIU hosts Sacred Heart on Sept. 13.

