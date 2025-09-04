East Carolina squares off against FCS Campbell

Campbell (0-1) at East Carolina (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats East Carolina…

Campbell (0-1) at East Carolina (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 413 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 383 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 30 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (92nd)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 423 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 318 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 105 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (93rd)

Campbell Offense

Overall: 268 yards per game (73rd in FCS)

Passing: 148 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 120 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (51st)

Campbell Defense

Overall: 384 yards per game (61st in FCS)

Passing: 275 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 109 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (67th)

East Carolina is 127th in the FBS with 86 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 366 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 68.2 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 32 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jayvontay Conner, 98 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Campbell

Passing: Kamden Sixkiller, 144 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 51.5 completion percentage

Rushing: JJ Cowan, 43 yards on 7 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Spencer Jones, 55 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

East Carolina fell 24-17 to North Carolina State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Houser led East Carolina with 366 yards on 30-of-44 passing (68.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Montgomery carried the ball eight times for 32 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Conner had two receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Campbell fell to Rhode Island 31-20 on Friday, Aug. 29. Sixkiller led Campbell with 144 yards on 17-of-33 passing (51.5%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 21 yards. Cowan carried the ball seven times for 43 yards, adding one reception for one yard and one touchdown. Jones had four receptions for 55 yards.

Next game

East Carolina plays at Coastal Carolina on Sept. 13. Campbell hosts Furman on Sept. 13.

