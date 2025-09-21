East Carolina and Army meet in AAC play

Army (1-2) at East Carolina (2-2), Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats East Carolina…

Army (1-2) at East Carolina (2-2), Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 462.3 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 331 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 131.3 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (66th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 307.8 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 220.8 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 87 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (28th)

Army Offense

Overall: 410.3 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 301.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (75th)

Army Defense

Overall: 356 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 191 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 32 points per game (116th)

Army ranks 79th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 38.5% of the time. East Carolina ranks 17th on offense, converting on 53.1% of third downs.

Army ranks 122nd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to East Carolina’s 10th-ranked +5 margin.

East Carolina ranks 120th in the FBS averaging 74 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 2nd-ranked 20 per-game average.

East Carolina ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72% of trips. Army’s red zone defense ranks 112th at 100%.

East Carolina is 75th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:50, compared to Army’s 3rd-ranked average of 36:22.

Team leaders

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 1,258 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 68.4 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 151 yards on 36 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brock Spalding, 285 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 230 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman, 217 yards on 47 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 167 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

East Carolina fell 34-13 to BYU on Saturday, Sept. 20. Houser led East Carolina with 285 yards on 25-of-42 passing (59.5%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Montgomery carried the ball six times for 43 yards, adding one reception for 21 yards. Yannick Smith had nine receptions for 146 yards.

Army fell 45-38 to North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 20. Coleman passed for 101 yards on 6-of-11 attempts (54.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 23 times for 117 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hayden Reed had 113 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for two yards. Anderson had one reception for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

East Carolina plays at Tulane on Oct. 9. Army plays at UAB on Oct. 4.

