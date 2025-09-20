Dylan Riley scores 5 touchdowns and Boise State races to 49-37 win over Air Force.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Dylan Riley ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 75-yard touchdown…

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Dylan Riley ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and Boise State soared past Air Force 49-37 on Saturday night.

The only lead for the Falcons was 7-0 and after they tied the game at 21 barely a minute into the second half, Malik Sherod scored on a 40-yard run for the Broncos. Air Force answered with a field goal and the teams alternated touchdowns with Riley’s 43-yard run icing it with 2:08 to play.

Riley earlier scored on runs of 4, 34 and 8 yards. Maddux Madsen completed 13 of 23 passes for 276 yards and two scores with an interception for the Broncos. His 3-yard flip to Matt Lauter made it 21-7 early in the second quarter and the 75-yard connection with Riley made it 35-24 in the last minute of the third.

The Broncos (2-1, 1-0 Mountain West Conference) finished with 592 yards.

Liam Szarka was 13-of-18 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and another score for the Falcons (1-2, 0-2). Dylan Carson had 109 yards and a touchdown on the ground while Cade Harris caught eight passes for 177 yards. Air Forced finished with 511 yards.

