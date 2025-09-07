Dunmore’s leaping catch with 28 seconds left sends Towson past Morgan State 27-22

BALTIMORE (AP) — John Dunmore caught six passes for 67 yards and his acrobatic 18-yard touchdown catch with 28 seconds…

BALTIMORE (AP) — John Dunmore caught six passes for 67 yards and his acrobatic 18-yard touchdown catch with 28 seconds left sent Towson past Morgan State 27-22 on Saturday night.

Andrew Indorf completed completed 18 of 23 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown which went to Dunmore.

Despite being outgained 417-249 on offense, Towson (2-0) turned the game by forcing three turnovers and stopping Morgan State from scoring on two of five red zone chances.

Kobe Muasau was 17-for-28 for 214 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Morgan State (0-2). Jason Collins Jr. rushed 28 times for 134 yards, scoring two touchdowns.

Saturday marked the 30th meeting in the series that began with a 34-7 Morgan Sate win at Towson on Sept. 1, 1979 The Tigers hold a 24-6 advantage in the series.

The Tigers have won 12 of the last 13 meetings against Morgan State since 2005, including the last seven matchups.

