Dual threat QB Williams multitasks Southern Illinois offense past UT Martin in 37-10 win

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback DJ Williams ran for 128 yards on just 14 carries and scored three touchdowns and No. 14 FCS Southern Illinois beat UT Martin 37-10 on Saturday.

Williams, who completed 13-of-18 passes for 217 yards, jumpstarted Southern Illinois (2-1) when he ran it from the 4 for the game’s first score three-and-a-half minutes in. After a Skyhawks turnover, Williams threw a 56-yard touchdown to Fabian McCray for a 14-0 lead.

UT Martin got on the board when Jase Bauer threw a 2-yard touchdown to Drake Martinez ending an 11-play, 69-yard drive that lasted almost six-and-a-half minutes. Paul Green made it 17-7 for the Salukis when he made a 28-yard field goal as time expired before halftime.

After the break, Williams ran it in from the 13 early in the third and from the 12 late in the same quarter to make it 30-10. Chandler Chapman ended the scoring with a 44-yard touchdown run.

Bauer completed 22 of 29 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin.

The Skyhawks (0-3) entered having won 25 of their last 30 home games since 2019 including 18 of their last 21.

