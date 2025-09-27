Drones, Stewart lead Virginia Tech past N.C. State 23-21 in ACC opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw two touchdown passes, Terion Stewart ran for 174 yards and Virginia Tech won…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw two touchdown passes, Terion Stewart ran for 174 yards and Virginia Tech won its second game in a row since a coaching change, defeating North Carolina State 23-21 on Saturday night.

The third of John Love’s three field goals – a 49-yarder with 6:31 remaining – provided the winning points.

The Hokies (2-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are 2-0 since Brent Pry was fired. Philip Montgomery is in charge as interim coach.

CJ Bailey threw two touchdown passes for N.C. State (3-2, 1-2), which has lost two in a row. The Wolfpack went ahead with 10:56 remaining on Jayden Scott’s 1-yard touchdown run.

Later, N.C. State regained possession at its own 18 with 1:36 left following a Virginia Tech punt. The Hokies made a fourth-down stop at the Wolfpack 44 to seal the result.

Stewart’s ground production came on 15 carries, including an 85-yard run in the third quarter that set up a touchdown. Drones was 20-for-34 passing for 177 yards with scoring throws to Marcellous Hawkins and Cameron Seldon.

Virginia Tech: This was a much more significant outcome than a romp past FCS-member Wofford a week earlier. The Hokies, playing in their first true road game of the season, limited N.C. State’s rushing attack to 59 yards.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack has trailed at halftime in its last four games. The team won tight home games against East Carolina and Virginia before back-to-back in-state road games, including a loss a week earlier at Duke.

Virginia Tech: Saturday at home vs. Wake Forest

N.C. State: Saturday at home vs. Campbell

