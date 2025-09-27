Drake Lindsay’s 3 TDs help Minnesota rally past Rutgers 31-28

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drake Lindsay threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday as Minnesota rallied to defeat Rutgers…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drake Lindsay threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday as Minnesota rallied to defeat Rutgers 31-28.

Playing with out their top two running backs, the Golden Gophers (3-1, 1-0 in the Big Ten) had problems establishing a ground game, rushing for just 35 yards. But Lindsay, their freshman quarterback, completed 31 of 41 passes — including 23 of 28 in the second half — using the short passing game to control the clock and help Minnesota erase a 14-0 deficit.

“They just told me they were going to put it in my hands and we’re going to win this game,” said Lindsay of his halftime conversations with the Minnesota coaching staff. “That puts a lot of confidence in the offense and in me, knowing that they’re putting it on me and our guys to go make plays, and we went and did it.”

Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who spent three years in the Minnesota program and was the Gophers’ starter in 2023, threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Antwan Raymond rushed for a career-high 161 yards and two scores for the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2).

“Right now we’re in a situation where we’re struggling to consistently execute as a team,” said Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, whose team gave up seven sacks, missed two field goals and committed the game’s only turnover. “Consistency is, in my experience, the last thing that comes. So we just have to stick to it, and it’ll come.”

The Golden Gophers trailed 28-24 when they got the ball back with 6:24 to play. Lindsay went 6 for 7 for 72 yards and found Javon Tracy from 4 yards out to give Minnesota the lead.

Rutgers then moved the ball to Minnesota’s 26, but a miscue cost the Scarlet Knights 15 yards, and Dane Pizzaro’s game-tying field goal attempt from 56 yards was wide right.

Key mistake

On the game’s final drive, Rutgers took over at its own 25 with 3:19 to play. Kaliakmanis completed four of five passes as he quickly drove the Scarlet Knights into field goal range. But on second-and-10 from the Minnesota 26, Kaliakmanis wasn’t ready for a shotgun snap. The ball skipped between his legs and rolled past the Minnesota 40 before he was able to corral it.

“Honestly, miscommunication,” Kaliakmanis said of the play. “I’ve got to be better.”

Running wild

In the first three games, Minnesota allowed a total of 124 rushing yards on 70 attempts. Raymond surpassed that mark by himself midway through the fourth quarter. Rutgers ended the game with 138 rushing yards, which includes 29 yards lost via sacks.

“I think every week we anticipate running the ball well,” said Raymond, who has scored two touchdowns in each of his last four games.

The takeaway

Minnesota didn’t want to begin its Big Ten schedule with a home loss, especially with a trip to Columbus to play top-ranked Ohio State coming up next week.

Rutgers has led in the fourth quarter of both its Big Ten losses.

Up next

Minnesota at Ohio State, Oct. 4; Rutgers at Washington, Oct. 10.

