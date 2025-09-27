Pavia throws 5 TD passes, runs for a score to lead No. 18 Vanderbilt over Utah State 55-35

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 18 Vanderbilt…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diego Pavia threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 18 Vanderbilt over Utah State 55-35 on Saturday.

Pavia completed 26 of 34 passes for 321 yards and rushed for 79 yards. He became the second Vanderbilt quarterback since 1996 to play a role in six or more touchdowns in a game, and tied the program’s single-game passing touchdown record, joining Johnny McCrary (2014), Jay Cutler (2005) and Bill Wade (1950).

“He’s (Pavia) a really good football player and today was his day,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said. “I’m happy for him.”

The Commodores are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008.

Junior Sherrill had 91 yards receiving and caught three of Pavia’s touchdown passes. It was the first time Sherrill has scored more than one TD in a game.

“When you’ve got really talented people between the ears, you’re a dangerous team and you guys saw it here today,” Pavia said of the Commodore offense. “We’ve got to keep building on it.”

Eli Stowers and Richie Hoskins also caught TD passes, and Makhilyn Young ran for a score. Brock Taylor added two field goals.

Vanderbilt’s defense pressured Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes throughout the game, sacking him three times and forcing seven quarterback hurries.

The Commodores limited the Aggies (3-2) to 15 yards of total offense in the third quarter.

Utah State kept pace with Vanderbilt in the first half, finding the end zone three times and holding the lead twice.

“My preparation of our team didn’t allow us to play as consistently and cleanly enough to take it right to the end,” Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Vanderbilt earned the win.”

The takeaway

Utah State: The Aggies had the Commodores on the ropes in the first half, powered by the play of Barnes. He threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns.

Vanderbilt: While the Commodores were able to pull away in the second half, nearly 200 yards of total offense allowed in the first half could have been costly.

Vanderbilt’s penalty issues

The Commodores committed 91 yards in penalties, with 55 yards coming in the first half.

Vanderbilt earned the win despite its penalties on Saturday. Going into Southeastern Conference play next week, penalties could be costly.

“We’ll address the ones (penalties) that we need to play better through,” Lea said. “Obviously, today it didn’t hurt us, but it will moving forward. We need to clean our game up a little bit.”

Commodores record offense

In addition to the individual scoring records set by Pavia, Vanderbilt has scored 30-plus points in each of its first five games for the first time since 1915.

The Commodores’ hot start is also one of the best in SEC history. Their 245 points scored through five weeks are the most for the program since the SEC began play in 1933, and rank as the ninth-most points scored by an SEC team in its first five contests in conference history.

Up next

Utah State: Travels to Hawaii on Oct. 11.

Vanderbilt: Travels to No. 17 Alabama on Saturday.

