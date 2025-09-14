Dieffenbach leads Cal Poly QB carousel in 56-7 win over DII Western Oregon

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw for three touchdowns, Michael Briscoe had four first-half touchdown grabs, and…

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw for three touchdowns, Michael Briscoe had four first-half touchdown grabs, and Cal Poly beat Division II-member Western Oregon 56-7 on Saturday night.

Dieffenbach completed 8-of-11 passes for 192 yards before Anthony Grigsby took over. Grigsby went 7 for 11 for 138 yards and a touchdown and Jason Akins added 46 yards passing.

Briscoe caught six passes for 148 yards with scoring plays of 70, 25, 2 and 5 yards.

Cal Poly (2-1) led 35-0 at halftime after gaining 353 total yards.

Western Oregon (1-1) got its lone score when Jordan McCarty threw a 29-yard touchdown to Cody Hall to make it 42-7. The scoring ended when Kresean Kizzy picked off a McCarty pass and returned it 74 yards with 2:43 left.

