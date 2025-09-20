Dickens throws for career-high 582 yards, 6 TDS; Western Carolina beats Samford 50-35

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens had career highs with 582 yards passing and six touchdowns and Western Carolina pulled…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens had career highs with 582 yards passing and six touchdowns and Western Carolina pulled away from Samford in the third quarter for a 50-35 victory on Saturday night.

Dickens was 35-of-46 passing and connected with 10 receivers. Camury Reid caught three touchdown passes and finished with four receptions for 107 yards, and he added 39 yards rushing and a short-yardage touchdown run.

Western Carolina (1-3, 1-0 Southern Conference) built a 21-20 halftime lead before Dickens threw three touchdown passes, including his 62-yarder to Reid, that capped a 29-point third quarter and stretched the Catamounts’ lead to 50-26.

Painter Richards-Baker, Josiah Thomas and James Tyre each had a touchdown catch and combined for 16 receptions for 191 yards for the Catamounts.

Quincy Crittendon was 35-of-54 passing for 456 yards and threw each of his three touchdown passes to Calvin Jones, who finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

C.J. Evans had a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Samford (0-4, 0-2). Jaden Gibson had nine receptions for 122 yards.

