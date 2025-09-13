Devon Dampier has strong 2nd half as No. 20 Utah beats Wyoming 31-6

LARAMIE, Wyo (AP) — Devon Dampier led four consecutive touchdown drives in the second half, and No. 20 Utah beat…

LARAMIE, Wyo (AP) — Devon Dampier led four consecutive touchdown drives in the second half, and No. 20 Utah beat Wyoming 31-6 on Saturday night in the rivals’ first meeting since 2010.

Dampier completed eight straight passes on Utah’s third-quarter scoring drives, finishing 27 of 41 for 230 yards and two TDs while adding 86 yards rushing.

NaQuari Rogers ran for a 1-yard TD to cap a 10-play, 83-yard drive by the Utes (3-0) to begin the second half.

On the next possession, Dampier engineered a 19-play, 80-yard march. On the final play, he dropped the ball after his dropback, picked it up and then threw a 8-yard scoring strike to Larry Simmons with 0:23 left in the third quarter.

After an interception by Jackson Bennee, Dampier connected with JJ Buchanon for a 14-yard TD to make it 24-0 with 8:35 remaining.

Terron Kellman rushed for a 15-yard TD on fourth-and-1 with 4:23 to play for Wyoming’s only score. Utah answered with Hunter Andrews’ 11-yard scoring rush.

It was the 84th meeting between the schools but the first in 15 years. Wyoming (2-1) has only played Colorado State more than Utah.

Early on, the prolific Utah offense was stymied by key mistakes. Most costly was Nate Johnson’s fumble that was forced by Desman Hearns and recovered by Andrew Johnson at the Wyoming 3 with 2:02 left until halftime.

The Utes had six penalties for 68 yards in the first half and many wiped away big plays.

Utah’s Dillon Curtis made a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter but missed two others and had one blocked by Anees Vyas just before halftime.

Ryan Davis, who transferred from New Mexico to Utah with Dampier, had a career-high 10 receptions for 91 yards.

The takeaway

Utah: On an unsettled day of wind and rain, it took a half for Dampier and the Utes to settle in. The Utes may rise in the rankings but they have plenty to work on before beginning Big 12 play against Texas Tech next week. Fortunately for the Utes, their defense was stingy, limiting Wyoming’s Kaden Anderson to 108 yards passing. John Henry Daley had two sacks, doubling his total on the year.

Wyoming: The Cowboys had given up just one touchdown all season and corralled Utah for a half until Dampier wore them down. Wyoming ran just 57 plays to Utah’s 86 and was outgained 541 yards to 229.

Up next

Utah: Hosts No. 21 Texas Tech next Saturday.

Wyoming: Visits Colorado next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.