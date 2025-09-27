Desrosiers’ 90-yard TD part of Memphis’ big offensive night in 55-26 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greg Desrosiers Jr. ran for three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, Brendon Lewis rushed for two…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greg Desrosiers Jr. ran for three touchdowns, including a 90-yarder, Brendon Lewis rushed for two and threw for a pair to Cortez Braham Jr. and Memphis beat Florida Atlantic 55-26 on Saturday night in an American Conference opener.

The Tigers (5-0, 1-0) scored 31 points in the fourth quarter, including the final 24, in extending their winning streak to nine dating to last season, the longest-active streak in the nation.

Lewis rushed for 18- and 15-yard TDs and threw 18- and 73-yard fourth-quarter scores to Braham.

Desrosiers’ 2-yard run in the final minute of the first half gave Memphis a 17-16 edge and the lead for good. Early in the third quarter he turned in the longest run from scrimmage for the Tigers since 1966. He added a 1-yard score late.

Desrosiers rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 19 carries. Lewis was 13-of-19 passing for 196 yards and ran for 60. Braham had 127 yards on six catches. Gianni Spetic kicked a 52-yard field goal.

Caden Veltkamp was 31-of-50 for 318 yards and rushed for a TD for the Owls (1-3, 0-1). Easton Messer had a career-high 131 receiving yards on nine catches.

