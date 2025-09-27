Dempster rushes for 3 touchdowns in Stony Brook’s 35-10 win over Merrimack

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Dempster ran for three touchdowns in Stony Brook’s 35-10 win over Merrimack on Saturday,…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Roland Dempster ran for three touchdowns in Stony Brook’s 35-10 win over Merrimack on Saturday,

Dempster’s touchdowns all came on short yardage, from 2-, 5- and 1-yard out. He had 114 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Chris Zellous was the Seawovles’ (2-3) leading rusher, with 117 yards. He threw for 167 yards and one touchdown.

Merrimack quarterback Ayden Pereira was 6 -for-22 passing, with one touchdown. He was sacked three times. He led the team in rushing with 66 yards.

Keshawn Brown had the only touchdown for Merrimack, a 19-yard reception in the second quarter.

Merrimack (2-3) is in its second year as a Division I program and is competing as an independent.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.