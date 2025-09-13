Delaware beats UConn 44-41 win in overtime for first FBS win as an FBS team

Nick Minicucci rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in overtime to give Delaware a 44-41 overtime victory over UConn on Saturday, the first FBS win over an FBS team for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in overtime to give Delaware a 44-41 overtime victory over UConn on Saturday, the first FBS win over an FBS team for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

Minicucci went up the middle on a keeper for the victory after the Huskies (1-2) had to settle for a field goal on its OT possession despite having a first down at the Delaware 2.

Nate Reed kicked a 43-yard field goal for Delaware (2-1) as time ran out in regulation. The tying kick came after UConn failed to convert a fourth-and-2 and gave the Fightin’ Blue Hens possession on the Delaware 22 with 2:10 remaining.

The teams combined for 1,033 yards, split almost evenly. Minicucci ran for three scores and was 23-of-34 passing for 265 yards and a TD toss to Kyre Duplessis, who had nine catches for career-best 161 yards. Jo Silver rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

Joe Fagnano was 28 of 38 for 346 yards passing and two scores for UConn. Cam Edwards had 116 yards with two scores on 23 carries and Skyler Bell 92 yards on seven receptions.

Delaware took a 24-21 lead with seven minutes left in the half and the lead went back-and-forth from there with UConn taking a 38-35 lead with 10 minutes left on Fagnano’s 1-yard toss to Alex Honig.

The Blue Hens, who are in their first season of FBS competition, hosted an FBS team in their stadium for the first time since 1989.

