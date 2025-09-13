Defending Northeast Conference champion CCSU beats Saint Francis 31-7 to begin league play

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, Donny Marcus added two rushing scores,…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Brady Olson threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, Donny Marcus added two rushing scores, and defending Northeast Conference champion Central Connecticut beat Saint Francis 31-7 on Saturday to begin league play for both teams.

CCSU (2-1) improved to 25-7 in its series with Saint Francis (0-3). It marked the final matchup between the two teams as conference rivals as the Red Flash will begin the transition to Division III following the season.

The CCSU defense forced five turnovers, with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. DB Christopher Jean had five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. The Blue Devils also held Saint Francis to 210 total yards and 11 first downs.

Elijah Howard made two touchdown catches for CCSU, which has won seven consecutive home games. Donovan Wadley added 72 yards receiving on two grabs.

Nick Whitfield Jr. was 13 of 26 for 159 yards with two interceptions for Saint Francis. Lukas Gilland had a 71-yard reception — marking the first time a freshman had a catch of 70-plus yards for Saint Francis since 2016.

