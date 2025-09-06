Dayton blanks Thomas More College 38-0 for 1st shutout since 2016

DAYTON, Ohio. (AP) — Bryce Schondelmyer threw a pair of touchdowns to Gavin Lochow and Luke Hansen ran for two…

DAYTON, Ohio. (AP) — Bryce Schondelmyer threw a pair of touchdowns to Gavin Lochow and Luke Hansen ran for two more as Dayton defeated Division-II Thomas More College 38-0 on Saturday.

Vincent Firenze and Josh Williams had interceptions for a Flyers defense that posted its first shutout since blanking Robert Morris 13-0 in 2016.

Schondelmyer was 16-of-23 passing for 118 yards. Lochow made nine catches for 83 yards and Hansen ran for 131 yards on 15 carries.

Lochow’s touchdown catches of 3 and 9 yards came in the first half when the Flyers (1-1) took a 14-0 lead.

Hansen had a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and added a 51-yard score in the fourth. Robby Smart kicked a 37-yard field goal and Drew VanVleet threw a 16-yard TD pass to Michael Mussari to complete the scoring.

Dayton outgained the Saints 371-200, holding Thomas More to 74 yards rushing.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.