Davis, Jones run for touchdowns in Montana State’s 17-0 win over Mercyhurst

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Julius Davis and Adam Jones ran for touchdowns and Montana State shut out Mercyhurst 17-0 on Saturday.

Davis scored on a 3-yard run to complete a 92-yard, 10-play drive in the first quarter. Myles Sansted kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter then Jones scored on a 5-yard run to finish an 11-play, 83-yard drive with 40 seconds left in the half.

The MSU defense had 10 tackles for loss and held the Lakers (1-3) to 4 of 14 on third-down conversions and 58 yards rushing. It was the Bobcats’ (2-2) first shutout since a 20-0 blanking of Weber State in 2023. Ryan Krahe intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone on a fourth-down play from the Bobcats 2 late in the game.

Colson Coon was the leading rusher with 71 yards for the Bobcats (2-2), who are tied for sixth in the FCS coaches poll with Rhode Island. Justin Lamson threw for 121 yards and was intercepted once.

Adam Urena threw for 206 yards with an interception while Rylan Davison had 84 yards receiving on seven catches for the Lakers.

Montana State beat Mercyhurst 52-13 last season, also in Bozeman.

