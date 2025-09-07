Davin Wydner, Latrelle Murrell propel West Georgia to 34-10 victory over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes and Latrelle Murrell ran for 170 yards to lead West…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes and Latrelle Murrell ran for 170 yards to lead West Georgia to a 34-10 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Wydner completed just 7 of 21 passes for 63 yards for the Wolves (2-0), but he connected with Owen Dupree for an 18-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and then hit DeAndre Buchannon for an 18-yard score with 6 seconds left before halftime for a 14-3 lead.

TJ Lester added a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter and a 3-yarder in the fourth for a 31-3 advantage. Simon Zeidan kicked two field goals.

Murrell did his damage on 29 carries. Wydner rushed 14 times for 103 of West Georgia’s 351 yards on the ground. He threw two interceptions.

Deuce Hogan fired a 44-yard scoring strike to Jackson Dufrene for the lone touchdown for the Colonels (1-2). Hogan completed 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with one interception.

