Dan Lanning says Ducks ‘spend to win’ following comments by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Coach Dan Lanning said the Ducks “spend to win” following comments made by Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy about the resources No. 6 Oregon has for players.

Mike Gundy made comments about the Ducks’ apparent deep pockets for players on his weekly radio show ahead of the Cowboys’ game at Oregon on Saturday.

Gundy said his program spent “around $7 million” on its team over three years while the Ducks had spent close to $40 million last year alone — admitting that he might be off a few million.

“Oregon is paying a lot, a lot of money for their team,” he said. “From a nonconference standpoint, there’s coaches saying they should play teams that are spending the same amount of money.”

Lanning responded in his Monday news conference.

“Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that’s invested in winning? If you want to be a Top 10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning. And we spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don’t, right?” Lanning said.

Oregon’s coach went on to praise Gundy as a great coach.

