Dampier throws career-high 4 TD passes, runs for a score and Utah beats West Virginia 48-14

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devon Dampier responded to Utah’s first loss with one of his best performances. Dampier threw a…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devon Dampier responded to Utah’s first loss with one of his best performances.

Dampier threw a career-high four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Utes to a 48-14 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Dampier bounced back from a lopsided home loss to Texas Tech last week in which he didn’t throw a touchdown pass, was intercepted twice, fumbled the ball away once and Utah was held to 263 total yards.

“That was a big emphasis this week to make sure that we came out with energy first quarter to fourth quarter,” said Dampier, a transfer from New Mexico. “I thought we did that very well today.”

Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) gained yards in chunks against the Mountaineers, scored on its first three drives and was never challenged by a West Virginia offense that was missing several key players, including quarterback Nicco Marchiol.

Dampier scored on a 7-yard run. He threw TD tosses of 7 yards to freshman tight end JJ Buchanan, 32 yards to Ryan Davis, 2 yards to tight end Dallen Bentley and 11 yards to running back Wayshawn Parker. By then, Utah led 35-0 early in the third quarter. The Utes didn’t punt.

Dampier completed 21 of 26 passes for 237 yards in three quarters of play. He was intercepted once. Davis had seven receptions for 107 yards.

Jaylen Henderson got the start in Marchiol’s place but was ineffective and replaced after halftime. The Mountaineers (2-3, 0-2) had just 13 first downs and were outgained 532-346.

Redshirt freshman Khalil Wilkins showed some promise in Henderson’s place. He had runs of 17 and 10 yards before throwing a 39-yard TD pass to Cam Vaughn in the third quarter.

It was West Virginia’s worst home loss since a 41-point setback to Kansas State in 2012.

Ailing ’Eers

Marchiol visited a specialist this past week after being bothered by foot pain. Running backs Tye Edwards (hip) and Cyncir Bowers (concussion) and center Landen Livingston (ankle) did not play Saturday. Starting running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray already were lost for the season.

“Did you hear me say that the injuries are the reason we lost?” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “It makes it more difficult or more challenging, but you can overcome it.”

The takeaway

Utah: Dampier had plenty of time to work and showed why he’s one of the nation’s leaders in accuracy. He’s completing nearly 73% of his passes this season.

“The offensive line did a really good job in their run blocking and their pass protection,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Also, (Dampier) buys himself a lot of time with his escapability and his ability to extend the play. He does a good job when he is on the move of keeping his eyes downfield. He doesn’t necessarily just tuck-and-run right away.”

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have been outscored 89-24 in two Big 12 games and will be challenged to be competitive given their long injury list and with three of their next four games on the road.

Up next

Utah is idle next Saturday and hosts Arizona State on Oct. 11.

West Virginia plays at No. 25 BYU on Friday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.