CUSA matchup features Missouri State taking on Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky (3-1) at Missouri State (2-2), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Missouri State Offense

Overall: 360.8 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 277.3 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 83.5 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (104th)

Missouri State Defense

Overall: 385 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 219.5 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (120th)

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 440.8 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 322.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 118.3 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (37th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 380 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 170 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 210 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (67th)

Missouri State ranks 92nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.2% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 34th on offense, converting on 47.4% of third downs.

Missouri State ranks 123rd in the FBS with 77.3 penalty yards per game.

Missouri State is 125th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 70% of trips. Western Kentucky’s red zone defense ranks 37th at 76.9%.

Western Kentucky ranks 84th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:26, compared to Missouri State’s 32nd-ranked average of 32:16.

Team leaders

Missouri State

Passing: Jacob Clark, 1,052 yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Shomari Lawrence, 208 yards on 50 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Dash Luke, 239 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,157 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 137 yards on 33 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Moussa Barry, 222 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Missouri State defeated Tennessee-Martin 42-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Clark led Missouri State with 271 yards on 20-of-28 passing (71.4%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 22 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence carried the ball eight times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown. Luke recorded 110 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Western Kentucky beat Nevada 31-16 on Saturday, Sept. 20. McIvor led Western Kentucky with 216 yards on 22-of-33 passing (66.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. George Hart III carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown. Noah Meyers recorded 81 yards on six catches.

Next game

Missouri State plays at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 8. Western Kentucky plays at Delaware on Oct. 3.

