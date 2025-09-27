Cox’s late touchdown lifts Butler over Marist 31-28 in conference opener

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Archie Cox caught a 48-yard pass with 1:47 remaining to give Butler a conference-opening win over Marist,…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Archie Cox caught a 48-yard pass with 1:47 remaining to give Butler a conference-opening win over Marist, 31-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Butler (3-2, 1-0 PFL) had three different receivers score touchdowns in the win. Reagan Andrew was 17-for-27 passing for 151 yards, and a team-leading 57 yards on the ground.

There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter. Marist had the lead with 3:11 to go after Sonny Mannino connected with Lance Martinez for a 35-yard reception.

Butler responded with Cox’s touchdown and pinned Marist deep after kickoff. The Bulldogs sacked Mannino twice to end the game.

Mannino went 23-for-35 with 178 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off in the first quarter by Will Mason, which set Butler up for their first touchdown of the game on the 6-yard line. Backup quarterback Patrick Grusser went 3-for-3, including a 17-yard completion to Connor Hulstein in the third quarter.

Marist (2-2, 0-1 PFL) has not won a PFL opener since 2022, when the Red Foxes defeated Drake 30-25.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.