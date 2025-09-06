Cornelious Brown accounts for 5 TDs, Alabama A&M beats Alcorn State 41-31

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran for two TDs to lead Alabama A&M to…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown threw three touchdown passes and ran for two TDs to lead Alabama A&M to a 41-31 win over Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Brown threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Chambers-Smith and an 18-yarder to Daveon Walker before scored on a 7-yard run that made it 21-14 late in the first quarter and gave Alabama A&M (1-1) the lead for good.

Brown ran for a 7-yard TD early in the second quarter and his 1-yard touchdown pass to Travaunta Abner that capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive gave the Bulldogs an 18-point lead.

Jacorian Sewell ripped off an 80-yard TD run for the Braves (0-2) in the first quarter and finished with 12 carries for 115 yards. Reggie Davis added scoring runs of 2 and 20 yards.

Jarvis Rush caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaylon Tolbert to cap a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took seven minute, 37 seconds off the clock and trimmed the Alcorn State’s deficit to 35-31 with 10:30 left in the the game. After the teams traded punts, Tolbert’s pass to Ja’Coby Matthews on fourth-and-6 fell incomplete.

The Bulldogs took over at the Alcorn State 23 with 2:46 remaining and Maurice Edwards ran for a 1-yard TD that capped the scoring with 19 seconds left.

Brown was 25-of-34 passing for 260 yards with no interceptions and added 69 yards rushing on seven carries.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.