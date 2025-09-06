Cook leads potent ground game with 195 yards, 2 TDs and Jax State tops Liberty in early CUSA clash

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook ran for 195 yards with two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Liberty 34-24 on…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook ran for 195 yards with two touchdowns and Jacksonville State defeated Liberty 34-24 on Saturday in a Conference USA opener between the past two league champions.

Jax State (1-1) turned two takeaways — a fumble and an interception — into 14 points in the first half. The Gamecocks led 17-10 at halftime and 24-10 in the third quarter after Cook’s 1-yard touchdown run. That touchdown came at the end of an 83-yard drive and the Gamecocks scored on a 75-yard drive to take a 31-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Two long touchdowns in the fourth quarter kept Liberty within seven points. A 52-yard run by Evan Dickens made it 24-17 and a 62-yard pass play from Ethan Vasko to Donte Lee Jr. made it 31-24 before Jax State’s Garrison Rippa kicked a 24-yard field goal for the final score.

Rippa had a 50-yard field goal in the first half.

Jacksonville State had 338 yards rushing. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who had 78 yards rushing, completed 6 of 12 passes for 52 yards.

Vasko threw for 335 yards on 19-for-29 passing for Liberty (1-1).

The game was delayed for about 80 minutes in the second quarter due to lightning in the area.

