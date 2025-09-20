Cook leads Jacksonville State over Murray State 45-10

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook powered a 329-yard rushing day and Jacksonville State ran away from Murray State 45-10…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cam Cook powered a 329-yard rushing day and Jacksonville State ran away from Murray State 45-10 on Saturday.

Cook carried 22 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Jacksonville State finished 6-for-6 in the red zone.

The Gamecocks (2-2) broke through late in the first with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, then stacked 17 second-quarter points for a 24-3 halftime lead.

After the Racers (0-4) reached the 3-yard line early in the third, Jacksonville State erased the threat with an end-zone interception and answered with touchdown marches of 84 and 72 yards to make it 38-10. A fourth-quarter drive of 72 yards capped the scoring.

Khristian Lando added 68 yards and a score, Caden Creel rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown and Gavin Wimsatt chipped in 50 yards and a score. Wimsatt went 16 of 29 for 189 yards passing and a touchdown, finding Brock Rechsteiner five times for 89 yards and a 35-yard score.

Murray State had 233 total yards and Jim Ogle finished 17 of 27 for 130 yards with two interceptions.

Jacksonville State posted 29 first downs and never trailed after the opening quarter.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.