Colorado’s live mascot Ralphie VII makes her debut at Folsom Field in front of cheering crowd

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The most anticipated run of the night — maybe even in Colorado’s recent history — was turned in by a 700-pound bison just before kickoff.

The Buffaloes’ live mascot Ralphie VII made her debut Saturday night at Folsom Field in front of a roaring crowd. The 1-year-old bison didn’t disappoint, either, galloping from her pen in the end zone to the other side of the 50-yard-line before turning around and making her way back to her trailer.

This is one bison that really likes to romp. She’s taking the place of Ralphie VI, who showed an indifference toward running and stepped into retirement life back on the ranch before the season.

Soon, Ralphie VII will be receiving a unique nickname just like the mascots before her. The handlers bestow a name after the first run.

Ralphie VII becomes the latest in a string of Colorado’s live mascot buffaloes, a storied tradition and one of college football’s most iconic. It’s been part of the school’s fabric for the past 58 years.

Former Ralphie handler Trevor DeBaere was eager to see the inaugural run of Deion Sanders’ newest “recruit” against Wyoming. DeBaere spent three years as a handler for Ralphie V. Back then, the goal of DeBaere and his fellow crew was to always “score a touchdown,” on the other end of the field, he said. But Ralphie V weighed in the vicinity of 1,600 pounds and turned whenever she wanted.

“It was her show,” said DeBaere, who made around 20 game-day runs with Ralphie V from 2017-19. “We weren’t going to make her do anything she didn’t want to do. We were just along for the ride.”

Ralphie V, nicknamed “Blackout,” always enjoyed being the center of attention.

“She really knew when it was game day, because we’d show up with our hats and our shirts, everything all starched and ready to go,” said DeBaere, who’s part of the school’s alumni club in addition to being a firefighter. “She loved the roar of the crowd. She loved it all the way through.”

With the retirement of Ralphie VI — nickname, “Ember” — the traditional run was put on hold for the opening two home games. The handlers were busy getting the newest live mascot up to speed. The crowd chanted, “Ralphie, Ralphie, Ralphie,” before Ralphie VII made her debut.

The new bison was a gift from the Beauprez Family, who are supporters of the university and owners of Eagle’s Wing Ranch located near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“Ralphie VII is going to do a great job,” DeBaere said. “I’m excited to see an aggressive, fast buffalo.”

