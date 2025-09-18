Colorado takes on Wyoming in Week 4

Wyoming (2-1) at Colorado (1-2), Sept. 20 at 10:15 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Colorado by 13.5.…

Wyoming (2-1) at Colorado (1-2), Sept. 20 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Colorado by 13.5. Against the spread: Colorado 1-2, Wyoming 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Colorado Offense

Overall: 334.3 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 210.3 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 124 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (95th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 430 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 225.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 204.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (75th)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 344.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 186 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 158.7 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 15.7 points per game (120th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 313 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 160 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 153 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 12.7 points per game (26th)

Wyoming is 107th in the FBS averaging 66.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Colorado’s 37th-ranked 41.7 per-game average.

Wyoming is 10th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 62.5% of trips.

Team leaders

Colorado

Passing: Ryan Staub, 362 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Simeon Price, 135 yards on 19 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Sincere Brown, 135 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 535 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Sam Scott, 203 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 284 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Colorado lost 36-20 to Houston on Friday, Sept. 12. Staub led Colorado with 204 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards. Price had 51 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Omarion Miller had three receptions for 54 yards.

Wyoming fell to Utah 31-6 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Anderson led Wyoming with 108 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Samuel Harris had 68 rushing yards on eight carries, adding three receptions for 37 yards. Durr recorded 40 yards on five catches.

Next game

Colorado hosts BYU on Sept. 27. Wyoming hosts UNLV on Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.