Colorado State meets Washington State

Washington State (2-2) at Colorado State (1-2), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

Washington State (2-2) at Colorado State (1-2), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 347.7 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 191.7 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 156 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (117th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 359 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 186.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 172.7 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (76th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 296.5 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 238.3 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 58.3 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (108th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 329.3 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 177.8 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (126th)

Washington State ranks 117th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 45.7% of third downs.

Washington State is 133rd in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to Colorado State’s 61st-ranked even margin.

Colorado State is 122nd in the FBS averaging 76.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Washington State’s 30th-ranked 41.8 per-game average.

Washington State ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Colorado State’s red zone offense ranks 58th, scoring on 88.9% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado State is 93rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:09, compared to Washington State’s 39th-ranked average of 31:46.

Team leaders

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 488 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 199 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Armani Winfield, 142 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Washington State

Passing: Jaxon Potter, 604 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 132 yards on 30 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 195 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Colorado State fell 17-16 to UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 20. Fowler-Nicolosi led Colorado State with 176 yards on 14-of-25 passing (56.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Lloyd Avant carried the ball 10 times for 96 yards, adding two receptions for one yard. Winfield had six receptions for 93 yards.

Washington State was beaten by Washington 59-24 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Zevi Eckhaus threw for 277 yards on 26-of-37 attempts (70.3%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Vorhees had 13 rushing yards on five carries, adding two receptions for 16 yards. Meredith had three receptions for 70 yards.

Next game

Colorado State plays at San Diego State on Oct. 3. Washington State plays at No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.