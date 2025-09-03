Colorado State matches up against FCS Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado (1-0) at Colorado State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Altitude TV Key stats…

Northern Colorado (1-0) at Colorado State (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Altitude TV

Key stats

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 265 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 180 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 85 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (85th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 509 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 283 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (120th)

Northern Colorado Offense

Overall: 291 yards per game (65th in FCS)

Passing: 131 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 160 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (57th)

Northern Colorado Defense

Overall: 333 yards per game (45th in FCS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 105 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (5th)

Colorado State is 124th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 57.1% of third downs.

Colorado State ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 20 penalty yards per game.

Colorado State ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:16.

Team leaders

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 180 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 53.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 92 yards on 15 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaxxon Warren, 79 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Northern Colorado

Passing: Peter Costelli, 92 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Mathias Price, 73 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Brayden Munroe, 69 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Colorado State fell to Washington 38-21 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Fowler-Nicolosi led Colorado State with 180 yards on 17-of-32 passing (53.1%) for one touchdown and one interception. Dupree carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for zero yards. Warren recorded 79 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Northern Colorado won 17-3 over Chadron State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Costelli led Northern Colorado with 92 yards on 6-of-12 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown. Price had 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, adding two receptions for six yards. Munroe had two receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Colorado State hosts UTSA on Sept. 20. Northern Colorado plays at South Dakota on Sept. 13.

