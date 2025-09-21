Colorado squares off against BYU in Big 12 play

BYU (3-0) at Colorado (2-2), Sept. 27 at 10:15 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Colorado Offense Overall:…

BYU (3-0) at Colorado (2-2), Sept. 27 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Colorado Offense

Overall: 375 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 233.8 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (83rd)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 409.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 214.8 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 194.5 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (66th)

BYU Offense

Overall: 452 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 186.3 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 265.7 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 43.3 points per game (17th)

BYU Defense

Overall: 205.3 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 161 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 44.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 5.3 points per game (1st)

Colorado ranks 73rd in third down percentage, converting 39.6% of the time. BYU ranks 6th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 22%.

BYU is 10th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

BYU ranks 102nd in the FBS averaging 63.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Colorado’s 36th-ranked 44.5 per-game average.

BYU is 13th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

Colorado is 106th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:56, compared to BYU’s 17th-ranked average of 33:19.

Team leaders

Colorado

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 565 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Salter, 154 yards on 33 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Sincere Brown, 203 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

BYU

Passing: Bear Bachmeier, 518 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: LJ Martin, 342 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chase Roberts, 185 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Colorado won 37-20 over Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 20. Salter passed for 304 yards on 18-of-28 attempts (64.3%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards and one rushing touchdown. Micah Welch carried the ball six times for 67 yards, adding one reception for nine yards. Omarion Miller recorded 88 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

BYU won 34-13 over East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 20. Bachmeier passed for 246 yards on 18-of-25 attempts (72.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Martin had 101 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Roberts had five receptions for 97 yards.

Next game

Colorado plays at TCU on Oct. 4. BYU hosts West Virginia on Oct. 3.

