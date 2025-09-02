Colorado plays Delaware

Delaware (1-0) at Colorado (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Colorado by 23.5.…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Colorado by 23.5. Against the spread: Colorado 0-1, Delaware 0-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Colorado Offense

Overall: 305.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 159.0 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 146.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (87th)

Colorado Defense

Overall: 463.0 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 143.0 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 146.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (102nd)

Delaware Offense

Overall: 409.0 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 272.0 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 137.0 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (47th)

Delaware Defense

Overall: 349.0 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 149.0 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 137.0 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Colorado ranks 121st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert just 54.5% of the time. Delaware ranks 17th on offense, converting on 61.5% of third downs.

Colorado ranks 4th in the FBS with a +3 turnover margin.

Delaware is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Colorado’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

ColoradoPassing: Kaidon Salter, 159 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 60.7 completion percentageRushing: Micah Welch, 64 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Omarion Miller, 39 yards on 1 catch, 0 TDs

Delaware

Passing: Nick Minicucci, 251 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 77.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Minicucci, 44 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jake Thaw, 92 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Colorado fell 27-20 to Georgia Tech on Friday, Aug. 29. Salter led Colorado with 159 yards on 17-of-28 passing (60.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Welch had 64 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding three receptions for nine yards. Miller recorded 39 yards on one catch.

Delaware won 35-17 over Delaware State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Minicucci threw for 251 yards on 28-of-36 attempts (77.8%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 44 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jo’Nathan Silver carried the ball six times for 34 yards, adding four receptions for two yards. Thaw had seven receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Colorado plays at Houston on Sept. 12. Delaware hosts UConn on Sept. 13.

