Collin Hurst throws for 343 yards, 3 TDs and Presbyterian tops Erskine for 3-0 start

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Collin Hurst completed 16 of his 22 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns, Cincere Gill had four receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Presbyterian defeated Division II Erskine 42-14.

The Blue Hose have their first 3-0 start since moving up to Division I FCS in 2007. They are 2-0 against Erskine since the Flying Fleet’s program was revived in 2020.

Hurst came within 16 passing yards of setting a new career-high, but was relieved by Ty Englehart to start the fourth quarter.

Justin Montgomery had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Zach Switzer had 60 rushing yards and a score of his own.

Presbyterian scored on four straight drives to end the first half, with 41- and 22-yard receiving touchdowns by Gill bringing the game to halftime.

Erskine (0-2) had a 41-yard fumble recovery for a score early in the third.

