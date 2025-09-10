College football Week 3: No. 6 Bulldogs at No. 15 Vols main event; No. 18 USF heads to No. 5 Miami

The college football schedule looks, shall we say, more competitive in Week 3. At least we think it does. South…

The college football schedule looks, shall we say, more competitive in Week 3. At least we think it does.

South Florida, Baylor and Mississippi State posted upset wins during a week otherwise marked by blowouts. Six Associated Press Top 25 teams combined to beat their FCS opponents by an average of 58 points, and six others beat FBS opponents by at least 31 points last weekend.

Only two ranked teams will play opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision this week, but there still are 12 other games where the ranked team is at least a three-touchdown favorite.

There are three Top 25 matchups that will put the winner in a strong position in the early jockeying for College Football Playoff spots. Each carries a significant storyline.

Can No. 15 Tennessee beat No. 6 Georgia for the first time in nine meetings?

Can No. 18 South Florida, which visits No. 5 Miami, extend its early season magic with a third straight win over a ranked opponent?

Can No. 8 Notre Dame, which hosts No. 16 Texas A&M, avoid an 0-2 start? No team has lost its first two games and made the playoff.

Best game

No. 6 Georgia (2-0) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

QBs Gunner Stockton and Joey Aguilar make their first starts in an SEC game.

Georgia’s Stockton has been solid, but he hasn’t faced a strong defense yet and injuries on the offensive line are a concern. Aguilar has been a revelation as Nico Iamaleava’s replacement, but he can’t do it alone. He will need the Vols ground game to take pressure off him, a big ask against the Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have come within two touchdowns of Georgia only twice during their current 0-8 series skid. They’re 3 1/2-point underdogs this time, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Under the radar

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon ET (ESPN)

Call Clemson coach Dabo Swinney a glass-half-full kind of guy. His team lost its opener at home to LSU — no shame in that — but then had to erase a 16-0 deficit to beat Troy of the Sun Belt Conference.

“At least we know we’re battle-tested,” Swinney said. “There’s some teams out there that don’t break a sweat until October.”

The Tigers and their anxious fans probably will be sweating again when Atlantic Coast Conference play opens at Georgia Tech. Clemson is trying to avoid its first 1-2 start since 2014. The Yellow Jackets are going for their first 3-0 start since 2016.

Tech QB Haynes King, who starred in a season-opening win at Colorado, sat out last week’s game against FCS team Gardner-Webb to rest a lower-body injury. Coach Brent Key indicated King was on track to play against Clemson.

Heisman watch

Oklahoma’s John Mateer made a grand entrance into the Heisman Trophy race with his performance in a 24-13 win over Michigan. At 8-to-1, he’s listed as the second wagering choice behind LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier (7-to-1), according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mateer threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and ran 19 times for 74 yards and two scores against the Wolverines and is second in the nation in total offense at 380.8 yards per game. Mateer’s 662 yards through the air are the second most by an OU quarterback through the first two games of a career since Josh Heupel had 773 in 1999.

Nussmeier will be in a spotlight game Satuday when No. 3 LSU hosts Florida. Mateer and the No. 13 Sooners visit Temple. No. 11 South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers (9-to-1) plays against Vanderbilt at home.

Numbers to know

3 — Points allowed by BYU through two games.

17-3 — Army’s record over its last 20 games after it knocked off Kansas State on the road, its best stretch since 2017-18.

32 — Oregon’s win streak against unranked opponents as it heads to Northwestern.

108 — Number of “Backyard Brawl” meetings between West Virginia and Pittsburgh, including this week’s.

132 — Southern California’s nation-leading number of points entering its game at Purdue, which allowed the most points of any Power Four team in 2024.

Hot seat

Remember the “Caddyshack” scene where Ted Knight’s Judge Smails speaks to his treasured “Billy Baroo” flatstick as he prepares to putt?

“Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. This is a biggie.”

Same goes for Florida coach Billy Napier, who enters Saturday night’s game at LSU under intense pressure again after losing to South Florida at home.

Florida’s visit to Death Valley begins a gantlet that has the Gators at No. 5 Miami next week, at home against No. 7 Texas on Oct. 4 and at No. 16 Texas A&M on Oct. 11.

Napier’s contract runs through 2029, and his buyout sits at $22 million.

By the way, the judge made the putt.

