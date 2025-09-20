Colgate snaps 8-game losing streak dating to last season with 44-21 victory over Fordham

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Stearney added 112 yards through the…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Zach Osborne passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Stearney added 112 yards through the air and another score, and both quarterbacks ran for a touchdown in Colgate’s 44-21 victory over Fordham on Saturday for Curt Fitzpatrick’s first head coaching win with the Raiders.

Colgate (1-3, 1-0 Patriot League), which ended last season on a five-game losing streak, won its first game since topping Georgetown on Oct. 19.

Cole Fulton rushed for a team-high 97 yards for Colgate, which won its Patriot League opener for the first time since 2021. Danny Shaban added a touchdown on the ground. Treyvhon Saunders passed Luke Graham (2005) for the most career receptions in program history with 222.

Gunnar Smith threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns for Fordham (0-4, 0-1). He was also intercepted once.

Colgate holds a 27-10 advantage in the head-to-head series with Fordham, with the two teams alternating wins in each of the last six seasons. The Raiders have won the last six home matchups against Fordham dating to 2015, improving to 16-3 all-time in Hamilton.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.