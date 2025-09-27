Cole Payton leads way as North Dakota State dominates South Dakota 51-13

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton accounted for three touchdowns and North Dakota State rolled over South Dakota 51-13 to…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cole Payton accounted for three touchdowns and North Dakota State rolled over South Dakota 51-13 to celebrate homecoming on Saturday.

The Bison scored touchdowns on each of their five first-half possessions and led 34-3 at halftime.

Nathaniel Staehling returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-3 early in the third quarter.

North Dakota State’s only punt came with 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the game.

The FCS top-ranked Bison (4-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) had touchdown drives of 77 and 90 yards on their first two possessions and led 13-0. They had a shorter field on their third possession and Barry Kpeenu’s 6-yard run made it 20-0 barely a minute into the second quarter. At that point in the game, NDSU had a 213-38 advantage in total yards. At game’s end the advantage was 547-296.

North Dakota State drove 95 yards for a touchdown on the next possession, with Payton throwing to Bryce Lance for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 27-0.

Coming into the game, Payton led the FCS in passing yards per completion (18.10) and per attempt (12.84) and ranked second in passing efficiency (214.7) through his first three starts.

Payton was 14-for-18 passing for 273 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 102 yards on 11 carries, with one touchdown. His passing efficiency was 241.8.

The North Dakota State defense ranks first in passing defense and total defense and second in scoring defense.

South Dakota (FCS No. 18, 2-3, 0-1) got a 31-yard field goal from Will Leyland on the final play of the first half and a 51-yarder from Zeke Mata in the fourth quarter. Carson Fletcher scored on a 4-yard run with about a minute remaining.

