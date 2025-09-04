Coastal Carolina matches up against FCS Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern (0-1) at Coastal Carolina (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Coastal…

Charleston Southern (0-1) at Coastal Carolina (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 254.0 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 163.0 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 91.0 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (126th)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 454.0 yards per game (119th in FBS)

Passing: 290.0 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 164.0 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 48.0 points per game (132nd)

Charleston Southern Offense

Overall: 135.0 yards per game (111th in FCS)

Passing: 88.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 47.0 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (104th)

Charleston Southern Defense

Overall: 481.0 yards per game (93rd in FCS)

Passing: 280.0 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (92nd)

Coastal Carolina ranks 113th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 50.0% of third downs.

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina

Passing: MJ Morris, 163 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Knicely, 27 yards on 7 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Brooks Johnson, 36 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Charleston Southern

Passing: Zolten Osborne, 54 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaiah Gordon, 28 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jamil Bishop, 36 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Coastal Carolina lost 48-7 to Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 30. Morris passed for 163 yards on 20-of-36 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Knicely had 27 rushing yards on seven carries, adding one reception for -1 yards. Johnson had two receptions for 36 yards.

Charleston Southern lost 45-3 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Aug. 30. Osborne threw for 54 yards on 8-of-16 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Gordon had 28 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for seven yards. Bishop recorded 36 yards on two catches.

Next game

Coastal Carolina hosts East Carolina on Sept. 13. Charleston Southern hosts Lindenwood on Sept. 13.

