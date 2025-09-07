Coastal Carolina hosts East Carolina in Week 3

East Carolina (1-1) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Coastal…

East Carolina (1-1) at Coastal Carolina (1-1), Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Coastal Carolina Offense

Overall: 319.0 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 151.0 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 168.0 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (131st)

Coastal Carolina Defense

Overall: 303.5 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 172.5 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 131.0 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (85th)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 474.0 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 373.0 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 101.0 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (41st)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 287.0 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 232.5 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 54.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 13.5 points per game (41st)

Coastal Carolina is 119th in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time. East Carolina ranks 52nd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 31.0%.

Coastal Carolina is 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to East Carolina’s 15th-ranked +3 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Coastal Carolina ranks 114th in the FBS averaging 70.0 penalty yards per game, and East Carolina ranks 129th with an 85.0-yard average.

Coastal Carolina is 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. East Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 52nd at 80.0%.

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina

Passing: MJ Morris, 265 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Knicely, 119 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Bryson Graves, 71 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 680 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 49 yards on 15 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brock Spalding, 178 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Coastal Carolina defeated Charleston Southern 13-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Morris led Coastal Carolina with 102 yards on 13-of-22 passing (59.1%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Knicely carried the ball nine times for 92 yards, adding one reception for six yards. Graves recorded 61 yards on five catches.

East Carolina beat Campbell 56-3 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Houser threw for 314 yards on 25-of-35 attempts (71.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. TJ Engleman Jr. carried the ball five times for 36 yards, adding one reception for -2 yards. Spalding put up 81 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Coastal Carolina plays at South Alabama on Sept. 20. East Carolina hosts BYU on Sept. 20.

