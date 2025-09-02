Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams listed as day to day vs. Troy with hamstring injury

Dabo Swinney said earlier this offseason there are six players who could start for the Clemson Tigers at wide receiver.…

Now that depth could be tested.

The Clemson head coach said during a news conference Tuesday that second-team Associated Press preseason All-American Antonio Williams is listed as day to day for Saturday’s home game against Troy because of a hamstring injury. Williams left in the first quarter of Clemson’s 17-10 loss to LSU this past weekend and did not return.

Williams caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and is considered quarterback Cade Klubnik’s best option in the passing game.

Swinney said he doesn’t believe Williams’ injury is severe but noted there is “always a concern” that a hamstring injury could linger.

“Any time you have any type of soft tissue-type injuries and things like that, especially skilled player, you’re always concerned,” Swinney said. “Antonio will do what he needs to do to get himself back.”

If Williams can’t play on Saturday, Swinney said Tyler Brown would start in his place. Brown, who missed most of last season with an injury, had four catches for 43 yards against LSU.

Swinney said Brown’s play was a positive in the game, although it may not have shown up much in the stat sheet. He added that quarterback Klubnik, a Heisman Trophy favorite to begin the season, did not have a great day and missed some open receivers.

“I know Tyler played well,” Swinney said. “Should have had two touchdowns and one was a walk-in. But he made some plays for us and good to see him play with a little confidence.”

Safety Khalil Barnes is also day to day with a hamstring injury, Swinney said.

Swinney said the Tigers had plenty of missed opportunities in the season opener, but so did LSU.

“It’s like getting the final exam on the first day of class … They (LSU) made a 65, we made a 58,” Clemson said. “Neither one of us were great. But the good new is we got the answers to the test now (and) it’s on us to make sure we’re ready.”

