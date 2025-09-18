Clemson squares off against Syracuse in ACC play

Syracuse (2-1) at Clemson (1-2), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by 17.…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Clemson by 17. Against the spread: Clemson 0-3, Syracuse 1-1-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 319.3 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 211 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 108.3 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (112th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 337.7 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 226.7 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 19 points per game (53rd)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 486 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 379.3 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 106.7 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (33rd)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 439 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (106th)

Syracuse is 87th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 81.3% of trips. Clemson’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 71.4%.

Clemson is 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:25.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 633 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 208 yards on 41 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 310 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,108 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 64 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 139 yards on 34 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Darrell Gill Jr., 269 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Clemson lost 24-21 to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 13. Klubnik threw for 207 yards on 15-of-26 attempts (57.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. Randall had 80 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Wesco had seven receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Syracuse won 66-24 over Colgate on Friday, Sept. 12. Angeli passed for 417 yards on 24-of-32 attempts (75.0%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Will Nixon had 66 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. Gill put up 152 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Clemson plays at North Carolina on Oct. 4. Syracuse hosts Duke on Sept. 27.

