Cleland passes for 3 TDs, Adams rushes for 2 and Davidson shuts out Greensboro College 48-0

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coulter Cleland threw three touchdown passes and Davidson forced five turnovers in a 48-0 victory over Greensboro College on Saturday.

Davidson (1-3) scored on a 16-play, 80-yard march in the first quarter capped by Mason Sheron’s first touchdown of the season. The Wildcats buried it with a four-touchdown second quarter for a 42-0 halftime cushion and added a third-quarter strike to finish the rout.

Cleland went 6 of 12 for 122 yards with three touchdowns. Casey Bullock added 124 yards on 12-of-16 passing and ran for a score after taking over in relief. Ivan Hoyt caught two touchdowns and Alani Ajigbotosho hauled in a 53-yard score.

Davidson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, led by Mari Adams (10 carries, 56 yards, two TDs) and Sheron (six for 49 and a score). The Wildcats finished with three interceptions and recovered two fumbles.

Greensboro’s passing game moved the ball but not the scoreboard. Chase Altis and Josh Sims combined to go 26 of 46 for 270 yards with three interceptions. KJ Brown had six catches for 103 yards, yet the Pride (1-2) managed just 23 yards rushing on 27 attempts.

