Clark puts up 377 yards of offense and 4 TDs, pushes Elon past Western Carolina 37-31

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark accounted for 377 yards of offense and four touchdowns to lead Elon to a 37-31 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Clark broke loose on a 10-yard touchdown run and connected with Isaiah Fuhrmann on the two-point conversion to cap the scoring with about five minutes left. Asher Cunningham intercepted Isaac Lee at the Western Carolina 37 with 49 seconds left to seal it.

Clark finished 11-of-28 passing for 305 yards with two touchdowns and added 72 yards on the ground with two scores. He also had a 10-yard TD run in the second quarter.

Fuhrmann made five catches for 105 yards receiving. Zimere Winston caught a 78-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive for Elon, and Landyn Backey’s 35-yard touchdown catch put the Phoenix up 14-7 late in the first quarter.

Lee completed 19 of 31 passes for 132 yards and Bennett Judy was 17-of-24 passing for 114 yards. They each threw a touchdown pass for Western Carolina (0-3).

Dominic Dutton’s 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half pulled Western Carolina to 23-20. Dutton also had touchdown catch in the second quarter.

James Tyre picked up a fumbled ball and returned it 62 yards for a touchdown that gave the Catamounts a 28-23 lead early in the third quarter.

It was Elon’s first game at Western Carolina since 2013 and its first win in Cullowhee since 2011.

