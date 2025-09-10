Cincinnati matches up with FCS Northwestern State

Northwestern State (1-1) at Cincinnati (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Cincinnati Offense…

Northwestern State (1-1) at Cincinnati (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 355 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 201 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (83rd)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 363.5 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 259.5 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 104 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 20 points per game (67th)

Northwestern State Offense

Overall: 154.5 yards per game (117th in FCS)

Passing: 54 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 100.5 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (104th)

Northwestern State Defense

Overall: 392.5 yards per game (69th in FCS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 188.5 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (91st)

Cincinnati ranks 115th in third down percentage, converting 29.4% of the time.

Cincinnati ranks 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Cincinnati is 135th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:40.

Team leaders

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 402 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Sorsby, 136 yards on 20 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Joe Royer, 115 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Northwestern State

Passing: Abram Johnston, 95 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 51.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Johnston, 60 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kody Finley, 29 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Cincinnati defeated Bowling Green 34-20 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Sorsby passed for 333 yards on 17-of-24 attempts (70.8%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. Evan Pryor carried the ball six times for 33 yards. Jeff Caldwell had five receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern State was beaten by Minnesota 66-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Eli Anderson led Northwestern State with 13 yards on 3-of-4 passing (75.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Jeremiah James carried the ball three times for eight yards. Myion Hicks had two receptions for 10 yards.

Next game

Cincinnati plays at Kansas on Sept. 27. Northwestern State plays at Prairie View A&M on Sept. 20.

