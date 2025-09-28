Cincinnati hosts No. 14 Iowa State in Big 12 action

No. 14 Iowa State (5-0) at Cincinnati (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats…

No. 14 Iowa State (5-0) at Cincinnati (3-1), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 479.5 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 288 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 191.5 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (16th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 356.5 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 249.5 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 107 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (36th)

Iowa State Offense

Overall: 386.2 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 235.2 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (82nd)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (57th)

Iowa State Defense

Overall: 309.6 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 191.4 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 118.2 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (18th)

Cincinnati is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Iowa State’s 29th-ranked +3 margin.

Cincinnati ranks 64th in the FBS averaging 51.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Iowa State’s 3rd-ranked 22.6 per-game average.

Iowa State is 66th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 83.3% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Cincinnati is 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:53, compared to Iowa State’s 54th-ranked average of 30:53.

Team leaders

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 1,043 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Sorsby, 227 yards on 35 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 273 yards on 23 catches, 5 TDs

Iowa State

Passing: Rocco Becht, 1,103 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Carson Hansen, 315 yards on 73 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brett Eskildsen, 216 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Cincinnati beat Kansas 37-34 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Sorsby passed for 388 yards on 29-of-43 attempts (67.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 52 yards. Evan Pryor carried the ball six times for 90 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Allen had 11 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State won 39-14 over Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 27. Becht passed for 243 yards on 14-of-20 attempts (70.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for -10 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Hansen had 63 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 31 yards. Chase Sowell had four receptions for 146 yards.

Next game

Cincinnati hosts UCF on Oct. 11. Iowa State plays at Colorado on Oct. 11.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.