Cincinnati hosts Bowling Green in Week 2

Bowling Green (1-0) at Cincinnati (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Cincinnati by 21.5. Against the spread: Cincinnati 1-0, Bowling Green 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 271.0 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 69.0 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 202.0 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (92nd)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 353.0 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 243.0 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 202.0 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (83rd)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 265.0 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 109.0 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 156.0 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (71st)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 177.0 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 118.0 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 156.0 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Cincinnati ranks 102nd in third down percentage, converting 30.0% of the time. Bowling Green ranks 48th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.6%.

Cincinnati ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green’s 57th-ranked even margin.

Cincinnati ranks 13th in the FBS averaging 20.0 penalty yards per game.

Bowling Green is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Cincinnati ranks 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 20:30, compared to Bowling Green’s 49th-ranked average of 32:20.

Team leaders

CincinnatiPassing: Brendan Sorsby, 69 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 52.0 completion percentageRushing: Sorsby, 96 yards on 13 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Cyrus Allen, 41 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 109 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaderris Roberts, 66 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: RJ Garcia II, 32 yards on 2 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Cincinnati fell 20-17 to Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 28. Sorsby passed for 69 yards on 13-of-25 attempts (52.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Tawee Walker carried the ball seven times for 53 yards, adding one reception for -4 yards. Allen had five receptions for 41 yards.

Bowling Green won 26-7 over Lafayette on Thursday, Aug. 28. Pyne threw for 109 yards on 12-of-18 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Roberts had 66 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for six yards. Garcia had two receptions for 32 yards.

Next game

Cincinnati hosts Northwestern State on Sept. 13. Bowling Green hosts Liberty on Sept. 13.

