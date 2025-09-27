Chris Parson accounts for 4 TDs to lead Austin Peay to 42-10 rout over Utah Tech

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Austin Peay to a…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Parson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Austin Peay to a 42-10 rout over Utah Tech on Saturday.

Austin Peay (3-2, 1-1 OAC), ranked No. 25 in the FCS coaches’ poll, bounced back from a 45-31 loss at then 14th-ranked Abilene Christian last week in the conference opener.

Parson completed 18 of 25 passes for 204 yards. He added 82 yards rushing on 11 carries that included a 9-yard touchdown run to stretch the Austin Peay lead to 35-3 late in the third quarter. Shemar Kirk had a pair of touchdown catches and Jaden Robinson and Corey Richardson each had one for the Governors.

Reggie Graff was 16-of-27 passing for 143 yards and had 43 yards rushing on 16 carries for Utah Tech (1-4, 0-1 OAC). Kona Crowell ran for a short touchdown for the Trailblazers with about five minutes left.

The Governors are 3-0 in the series with Utah Tech.

