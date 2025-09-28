Charlotte visits South Florida in AAC matchup

Charlotte (1-3) at South Florida (3-1), Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats South Florida…

Charlotte (1-3) at South Florida (3-1), Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 399.8 yards per game (66th in FBS)

Passing: 265.5 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (55th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 403.5 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 271 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 132.5 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (55th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 346.5 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 258.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 88.3 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (121st)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 425 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 266.8 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 158.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (110th)

South Florida is 97th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.4% of the time. Charlotte ranks 41st on offense, converting on 45% of third downs.

Charlotte is 133rd in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin, compared to South Florida’s 22nd-ranked +4 margin.

Charlotte is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.5% of trips. South Florida’s red zone defense ranks 20th at 73.3%.

South Florida is 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 22:34, compared to Charlotte’s 71st-ranked average of 29:50.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 983 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Alvon Isaac, 121 yards on 21 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 367 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 737 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rod Gainey Jr., 145 yards on 31 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: E. Jai Mason, 308 yards on 20 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

South Florida beat South Carolina State 63-14 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Brown threw for 236 yards on 14-of-20 attempts (70.0%) with four touchdowns and one interception. Samuel Franklin had 91 rushing yards on four carries and two touchdowns. Nimrod put up 119 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Charlotte fell to Rice 28-17 on Thursday, Sept. 18. Grayson Loftis led Charlotte with 186 yards on 15-of-31 passing (48.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Gainey carried the ball eight times for 51 yards, adding one reception for one yard. Javen Nicholas had five receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

South Florida plays at North Texas on Oct. 10. Charlotte plays at Army on Oct. 11.

