Charlotte matches up against FCS Monmouth

Monmouth (2-0) at Charlotte (0-2), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 244.5 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 196.0 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 48.5 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (134th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 444.5 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 279.5 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 165.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (99th)

Monmouth Offense

Overall: 591.0 yards per game (1st in FCS)

Passing: 416.5 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 175.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 45.5 points per game (4th)

Monmouth Defense

Overall: 481.0 yards per game (101st in FCS)

Passing: 373.5 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 107.5 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 33.5 points per game (77th)

Charlotte ranks 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 282 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 56.6 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Stokes, 56 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javen Nicholas, 131 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Monmouth

Passing: Derek Robertson, 833 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Nelson, 282 yards on 47 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Josh Derry, 247 yards on 17 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Charlotte lost 20-3 to North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 6. Harrell led Charlotte with 140 yards on 17-of-29 passing (58.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Rod Gainey Jr. had 15 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for four yards. Nicholas had 11 receptions for 122 yards.

Monmouth beat Fordham 49-28 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Robertson led Monmouth with 342 yards on 29-of-43 passing (67.4%) for six touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for -8 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nelson had 113 rushing yards on 25 carries, adding four receptions for 46 yards. Derry had 10 receptions for 144 yards and four touchdowns.

Next game

Charlotte hosts Rice on Sept. 18. Monmouth hosts Villanova on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.