Charlotte hosts Rice in AAC matchup

Rice (2-1) at Charlotte (1-2), Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Rice by 2.5. Against the spread: Rice 1-2, Charlotte 0-2.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 313.3 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 70 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 243.3 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (106th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 294 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 142.3 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 151.7 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (68th)

Charlotte Offense

Overall: 350.7 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 258 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 92.7 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 18.7 points per game (115th)

Charlotte Defense

Overall: 449 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 323 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 126 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (106th)

Rice is 125th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 50% of the time. Charlotte ranks 50th on offense, converting on 45.2% of third downs.

Charlotte is 132nd in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Rice’s 64th-ranked even margin.

Charlotte ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 54.5% of trips.

Charlotte ranks 72nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:51, compared to Rice’s 9th-ranked average of 35:11.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 182 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 73 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 213 yards on 46 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 84 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Charlotte

Passing: Conner Harrell, 664 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: CJ Stokes, 96 yards on 32 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: E. Jai Mason, 284 yards on 16 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Rice won 38-17 over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 13. Jenkins threw for 87 yards on 10-of-16 attempts (62.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 124 yards and one rushing touchdown. Aaron Turner had 68 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Landon Ransom-Goelz recorded 46 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Charlotte defeated Monmouth 42-35 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Harrell passed for 382 yards on 26-of-30 attempts (86.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Rod Gainey Jr. had 74 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Mason recorded 228 yards on 10 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Rice plays at Navy on Sept. 27. Charlotte plays at South Florida on Oct. 3.

